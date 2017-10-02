New online tools can help students get free money for college

On Sunday, thousands of people started filling out their applications for free student aid (FAFSA), a process which has traditionally involved cumbersome forms and confusing online procedures. But this year, some new startups including FRANK, are making that whole routine much easier. An online platform that streamlines and simplifies the federal financial aid process, enabling students to complete their applications in just four minutes, FRANK has helped 120,000 families access over $3.5 billion in financial aid in the past six months.