The fastest growing cities in America prove we’re just like our parents

Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in America, but it’s not the Frisco you’re thinking of. The new boomtown is Frisco, Texas , at least according to WalletHub’s new survey of the fastest-growing American cities.

Frisco sits about 25 miles from Dallas and is home to both a railroad museum and the National Videogame Museum and, according to WalletHub’s analysis, has some of the highest population growth and job growth in the nation.

Rounding out the top five of WalletHub’s list are Kent, Washington, on the southern end of Seattle’s sprawl, Lehigh Acres, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Meridian, Idaho, which is near the rest of Idaho, and Midland, Texas, cashing in on a late Friday Night Light lights effect. Yup, we’re all moving to the suburbs, just like mom and dad.

WalletHub’s analysts looked at 515 cities of varying population sizes and compared their job growth, startups, unemployment numbers, regional GDP, and socio-demographics to figure out which cities are growing. While mid-sized and small cities (suburbs!) were the fastest growing overall, some big cities were booming, too. The top five fastest big cities being Austin, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, and Nashville.

