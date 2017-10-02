Balenciaga is trolling us all with these 10-inch platform Crocs

Over the weekend, Balenciaga sent models down the runway in 10-inch pink, purple, and yellow Crocs clogs. And they divided the internet . Many people said they were the most disgusting shoes ever created. But others thought they were sort of cool.

For designers, a Crocs collaboration is a sure way to get attention–particularly from people who aren’t super familiar with your brand. Last year, Christopher Kane launched his own Crocs, embedded with natural gemstones. Crocs tells me the shoes resulted in 10 billion global impressions on social media.

Balenciaga crocs. I'm sorry for making you see such an ugly thing — Manal (@manallkamal) October 2, 2017

balenciaga platform crocs is a new level of irony couture — analgesic cream (@halalmojito) October 2, 2017

I think you're run out of new ideas because this is clearly desperation and ugliness… — Tatiana Martinez (@Martineztata12) October 2, 2017

Ladies and gents, our worst fears have come true: Today, on October 1st, 2017, Balenciaga decided to send PLATEAU CROCS down the runway pic.twitter.com/02wgptaXCr — Upper East Xanax (@uppereastxanax) October 1, 2017