advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Balenciaga is trolling us all with these 10-inch platform Crocs

Balenciaga is trolling us all with these 10-inch platform Crocs

Over the weekend, Balenciaga sent models down the runway in 10-inch pink, purple, and yellow Crocs clogs. And they divided the internet. Many people said they were the most disgusting shoes ever created. But others thought they were sort of cool.

For designers, a Crocs collaboration is a sure way to get attention–particularly from people who aren’t super familiar with your brand. Last year, Christopher Kane launched his own Crocs, embedded with natural gemstones. Crocs tells me the shoes resulted in 10 billion global impressions on social media.

Crocs is a billion-dollar company, selling over 50 million pairs of foam shoes a year. But over the last few years, it has fallen into a slump. In a story we published this morning, we describe the company’s turnaround strategy, which involves directly taking on its haters. Read the full story here.ES

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company