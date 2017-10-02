Uber’s U.K. boss just quit

As the company is reeling from the possible termination of its services in London, Uber has suffered another blow in the region. It’s Northern European Manager Jo Bertram, who oversees Uber in the United Kingdom and other European countries, just quit, reports Reuters . The news agency says Bertram’s resignation email read in part:

“Given some of our current challenges, I’m also convinced that now is the right time to have a change of face, and to hand over to someone who will be here for the long haul and take us into the next phase.”

Uber’s EMEA head, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, responded in an email seen by Reuters:

“Jo will remain with us over the next few weeks in order to help with a smooth transition, and I look forward to working closely with the excellent team she leaves behind.”

Bertram did not reveal her specific reasons for leaving or what company she’s catching a ride to next.MG