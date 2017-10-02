- 6:09 am
Here’s everything we know so far about the Las Vegas shooting
• Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night a gunman fired into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village outdoor arena.
We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
• At least 20 people have died and more than 100 people have been injured.
Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
• The shooter was believed to have been on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
• The first reports of gunshots came in at 10:08 p.m.
• The shooter was killed by police after a SWAT team moved in and used explosives to enter his room.
Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
• Currently, the shooter is the only suspect, but police are looking for his companion, who is a person of interest.
At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD.
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017