Here’s everything we know so far about the Las Vegas shooting

• Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night a gunman fired into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village outdoor arena.

• At least 20 people have died and more than 100 people have been injured.

• The shooter was believed to have been on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

• The first reports of gunshots came in at 10:08 p.m.

• The shooter was killed by police after a SWAT team moved in and used explosives to enter his room.

• Currently, the shooter is the only suspect, but police are looking for his companion, who is a person of interest.

