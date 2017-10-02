Here’s everything we know so far about the Las Vegas shooting

• Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night a gunman fired into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village outdoor arena.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

• At least 20 people have died and more than 100 people have been injured.

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

• The shooter was believed to have been on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

• The first reports of gunshots came in at 10:08 p.m.

• The shooter was killed by police after a SWAT team moved in and used explosives to enter his room.