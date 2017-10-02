Here’s everything we know so far about the Las Vegas shooting

Updated: 11:50 a.m. ET:

• Local law enforcement has updated the estimated death toll to at least 58 people. Another 515 have been injured. Now up to 58 dead and 515 injured in Las Vegas, per Sheriff Joe Lombardo — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 2, 2017 • Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night a gunman fired into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village outdoor arena. We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017 • At least 50 people have died and more than 200 people have been injured, reports CBS News. “I don't know yet, but we are looking at excess of 50 individuals dead and over 200 individuals injured at the point,” Sheriff Lombardo says pic.twitter.com/osiuxD9OUK — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017 • With at least 50 people dead, the Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Death toll in #LasVegas makes it the deadliest shooting in US history. Other major shootings:

Orlando: 49

Virginia Tech: 32

Sandy Hook: 27 — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) October 2, 2017 • The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is asking people to call 1-866-535-5654 if they are concerned about a loved one who was attending the festival. For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017 • The shooter was believed to have been on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

• The first reports of gunshots came in at 10:08 p.m. • The shooter was killed by police after a SWAT team moved in and used explosives to enter his room. Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017 • The shooter has been named as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, reports CNBC. • Currently, the shooter is the only suspect, but police are looking for his companion, who is a person of interest. At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017 • The LVMPD says they are now “confident” they have located the person of interest. We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017 • BuzzFeed News is doing an excellent job at tracking the hoaxes that are already being spread about the shooting. • Nevada’s governor Brian Sandoval has issued a tweet about the shooting. A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017