advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:09 am

Here’s everything we know so far about the Las Vegas shooting

Updated: 11:50 a.m. ET: 

Local law enforcement has updated the estimated death toll to at least 58 people. Another 515 have been injured.

• Around 10 p.m. on Sunday night a gunman fired into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village outdoor arena.

• At least 50 people have died and more than 200 people have been injured, reports CBS News.

• With at least 50 people dead, the Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

• The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is asking people to call 1-866-535-5654 if they are concerned about a loved one who was attending the festival.

• The shooter was believed to have been on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

• The first reports of gunshots came in at 10:08 p.m.

• The shooter was killed by police after a SWAT team moved in and used explosives to enter his room.

• The shooter has been named as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, reports CNBC.

• Currently, the shooter is the only suspect, but police are looking for his companion, who is a person of interest.

• The LVMPD says they are now “confident” they have located the person of interest.

BuzzFeed News is doing an excellent job at tracking the hoaxes that are already being spread about the shooting.

• Nevada’s governor Brian Sandoval has issued a tweet about the shooting.

• Trump had this to say in a tweet:

MG

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company