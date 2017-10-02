The FBI doesn’t have to disclose how it hacked into San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the FBI saying the agency doesn’t need to disclose the name of the company it paid to hack into the iPhone 5c owned by the terrorist who gunned down 14 people in 2015, reports Politico. USA Today, the Associated Press, and Vice Media had sued the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act to reveal the details, but U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled on Saturday that they were properly classified national security secrets and so could be withheld from the public. In early 2016 the Justice Department was engaged in a high-profile court battle with Apple in an attempt to get the company to unlock the iPhone for them. Apple resisted, but then the government abruptly dropped the case after the FBI was able to access the phone after contracting a private firm to access the device.MG