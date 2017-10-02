advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:42 am

Facebook plans to turn over 3,000 Russian-linked ads to Congress on Monday

The social network will give the ads to investigators on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and the Senate Judiciary Committee at 8 a.m. PDT today, reports TechCrunch. The associated information will include data on the ads’ content and target audience, as well as the accounts that paid around $100,000 for them between 2015 and 2017. The ads have previously been linked to the Internet Research Agency, a “troll army” based in St. Petersburg, Russia, that spreads disinformation and propaganda on the internet in hopes of interfering in the affairs of other countries, including the United States.MG

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company