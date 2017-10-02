Facebook plans to turn over 3,000 Russian-linked ads to Congress on Monday

The social network will give the ads to investigators on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and the Senate Judiciary Committee at 8 a.m. PDT today, reports TechCrunch. The associated information will include data on the ads’ content and target audience, as well as the accounts that paid around $100,000 for them between 2015 and 2017. The ads have previously been linked to the Internet Research Agency, a “troll army” based in St. Petersburg, Russia, that spreads disinformation and propaganda on the internet in hopes of interfering in the affairs of other countries, including the United States.MG