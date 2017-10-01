- 8:51 pm
Portraits of presidents and others, taken with the iPhone 8 Plus’s new lighting effects
One of the signature new features on the new iPhone 8 Plus and upcoming iPhone X is portrait lighting, which builds on the existing portrait mode by using computation rather than a flash to give photos of people a professional look (and offering effects such as a simulated spotlight). Sports photographer Brad Mangin has been using an iPhone 8 Plus at the PGA Tour’s Presidents Cup to take portraits of golfers and spectators; Apple shared some of his work with me. It shows off both his skill and the iPhone 8 Plus’s camera features.
Here’s former President Obama with two different lighting effects:
Former President Bush, also with two looks:
Golfer Patrick Reed:
Golfer Jason Day:
Golfer Jhonattan Vegas:
Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson, the world’s #1 golfer:
A couple of fans:
More of Mangin’s shots are up at the PGA Tour site.HM