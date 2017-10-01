advertisement
Portraits of presidents and others, taken with the iPhone 8 Plus’s new lighting effects

One of the signature new features on the new iPhone 8 Plus and upcoming iPhone X is portrait lighting, which builds on the existing portrait mode by using computation rather than a flash to give photos of people a professional look (and offering effects such as a simulated spotlight). Sports photographer Brad Mangin has been using an iPhone 8 Plus at the PGA Tour’s Presidents Cup to take portraits of golfers and spectators; Apple shared some of his work with me. It shows off both his skill and the iPhone 8 Plus’s camera features.

Here’s former President Obama with two different lighting effects:

Former President Bush, also with two looks:

Golfer Patrick Reed:

Golfer Jason Day:

Golfer Jhonattan Vegas:

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson, the world’s #1 golfer:

A couple of fans:

More of Mangin’s shots are up at the PGA Tour site.HM

