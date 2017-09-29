- 2:05 pm
New Yorkers: You can turn your Lyft icons into Cardi B
Cardi B just displaced Taylor Swift at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the first female rap artist to score an unassisted No. 1 hit since Lauryn Hill did it back in 1998. Cardi B’s bona fide hit song “Bodack Yellow” has been ever-present on the airwaves—and now her face will be all over New Yorkers’ phones, too, thanks to Lyft. The ride-hailing company is plastering Cardi B’s face and nail art all over its app in a PR stunt that is either meant to promote Cardi B or promote taking the subway–because who wants to chase down a Cardi B on the streets of New York (besides me, that is)?
To activate the special feature, type the code “BardiGang” into the Lyft app from now until October 1 and you’ll find Cardi B’s “infamous blinged out nail art as the graphic of your Lyft vehicle the next time you catch a ride in NYC,” according to a press release.
???????????? Ride wit me on @lyft NYC!! Use code 'BardiGang' https://t.co/jgLuhY2VrK
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 28, 2017