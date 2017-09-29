New Yorkers: You can turn your Lyft icons into Cardi B

Cardi B just displaced Taylor Swift at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the first female rap artist to score an unassisted No. 1 hit since Lauryn Hill did it back in 1998. Cardi B’s bona fide hit song “Bodack Yellow” has been ever-present on the airwaves—and now her face will be all over New Yorkers’ phones, too, thanks to Lyft. The ride-hailing company is plastering Cardi B’s face and nail art all over its app in a PR stunt that is either meant to promote Cardi B or promote taking the subway–because who wants to chase down a Cardi B on the streets of New York (besides me, that is)?