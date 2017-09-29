Celebrities Are Reliving Their Darkest Days Of Puberty For A Great Cause

At the intersection of philanthropy and promotion is #PuberMe, a social media campaign from Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert in an effort to raise relief funds for Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

While plugging his new animated Netflix comedy, Big Mouth, that chronicles the horrors of puberty, Kroll made a call-out for other celebrities to share their most awkward photos from their teen years. For every celebrity photo, Colbert announced that he will donate funds to Puerto Rico from his AmeriCone Dream Fund with Kroll matching every donation.

Who knew all those wretched haircuts, braces, and acne of yesteryear would come in handy someday?KI