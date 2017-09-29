People are freaking out over this brand-new invention that is actually just a tent

Have you heard of the “Pause Pod?” Well, if you haven’t, have I got a pitch for you. It’s a collapsable structure that makes a cube-like space–covered by fabric–and people can crawl and out of it. Insider posted a video about the contraption, which depicted people climbing into the pod, zipping it up, sitting down, and sometimes laying down. Good wholesome pod fun.

Yes, it is essentially a tent. A tent called a “pod.” And the “pod” has leg holes at the bottom so people can fully lay down and sleep in it. So I guess it’s a tent with pants.

Needless to say, Twitter is having fun:

Finally, a place where I can use my Juicero at workhttps://t.co/bcgItDxzAJ — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) September 29, 2017

it’s called a tent you morons. https://t.co/1mCAzYzXQa — hannah gais (@hannahgais) September 29, 2017

wow I’ve never seen anything like this https://t.co/Z3caQnwYFO — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 29, 2017

A tent. This is called a tent. https://t.co/iKs5kq6G24 — Polly Mosendz (@polly) September 29, 2017

This brings up flashbacks of when Lyft announced its “Shuttle” service, which was essentially a bus. Technology folks seem to enjoy unknowingly reinventing the wheel by ignoring it.

It’s unclear whether Insider was pitched the “pause pod” or if it just found the object on Indiegogo. Either way, the site sure made a great informercial for it.CGW