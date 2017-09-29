Here are some cool images of Elon Musk’s BFR rocket concept

As you probably heard, Elon Musk is working on a giant rocket and he can’t wait to use it. The tech billionaire unveiled SpaceX’s new Interplanetary Transport System at the International Astronautical Congress earlier today, and it’s a monster that will undoubtedly give all of NASA’s rockets inferiority complexes. Codenamed the BFR (which we assume stands for “Big Fucking Rocket”), it will be SpaceX’s main focus in the years to come, because Musk believes the BFR is the key to traveling to Mars . “All our resources will turn toward building BFR,” Musk said at the conference, which you can watch here . “And we believe we can do this with the revenue we receive from launching satellites and servicing the space station.”

If you’re assuming that means Musk will put SpaceX’s other vehicles in the front yard like that Chevy parked in front of your embarrassing cousin’s house, you’d be right. “We can build a system that cannibalizes our own products, makes our own products redundant, then all the resources we use for Falcon Heavy and Dragon can be applied to one system,” Musk said at the conference.

Using the old spacecraft for parts will keep the costs down, but, man, what will the neighbors say? Thank goodness, Musk is taking his big f-ing rocket to Mars where there aren’t any neighbors to horrify. He’s hoping the BFR will be able to travel to Mars with cargo in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to Mars in 2024.ML