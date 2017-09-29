Elon Musk wants people to commute around the planet via rockets

The Tesla and SpaceX founder has tweeted a video showing his idea for a new “BFR” commuter rocket that will transport people from city to city anywhere in the world in 30 to 60 minutes (and yes, we’re assuming “BFR” stands for “Big F**cking Rocket”). London to New York would take only 29 minutes. Musk also wrote that each trip should be no more expensive than a full-fare economy flight is today. Awesome? Yes. Can he ever really pull this off? A trip to Mars seems more likely.