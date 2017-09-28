Whole Foods’ restaurants, taprooms hit by credit card data hack

If you’ve dined at a restaurant or grabbed a beer in a taproom at a Whole Foods Market lately, you might want to keep an eye on your credit card statements. The chain, recently acquired by Amazon , said Wednesday some payment information had been stolen from those in-store venues.

Cards used within the regular grocery sections of the supermarkets weren’t affected, nor was any data from Amazon’s website compromised, the company said. Whole Foods said it’s working with law enforcement and a cyber forensics company to further investigate.

“The company’s investigation is ongoing and it will provide additional updates as it learns more,” according to the statement. “While most Whole Foods Market stores do not have these taprooms and restaurants, Whole Foods Market encourages its customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank.”

The news came just a day after fast food drive-in chain Sonic reported a breach of its own—apparently leaving customer credit cards for sale on the dark web—and as millions of consumers are still seeking to understand how they may have been affected by the recently disclosed breach at credit bureau Equifax.SM