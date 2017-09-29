L7’s Anti-Trump Anthem, “Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago”: The Week In Music

This week’s new music was feeling a little sleepy, and then I found out L7 had returned for their first new music in this century . The silly, biting “Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago” is the perfect piece of Trump-era resistance art that doesn’t feel too heavy-handed. It’s rock! Let’s stomp around! Join me for this week’s playlist recommendations to get you through the week ahead .

Track 1: L7, “Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago”

This administration needed some more rock ‘n roll, and art-rock band L7 is back from an 18-year-long hiatus to fucking provide. This scratching, teasing, blasphemous song is the kind of food that tastes good and is good for you. Plus, L7 found the most catchy way to have you screaming “Mar-A-Lago.” Sample lyric: “S.O.S. from the golden throne / ‘Mogul’s’ in deep shit, he’s all alone / It’s not good, a riot in fact / The whole friggin’ country club is under attack.”

It’s practically meditative.

Track 2: Cécile McLorin Salvant, “Mad About the Boy”

Conetemporary jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant’s take on composer Noel Coward’s original 1932 song “Mad About the Boy” is such a chasmic, haunting track expertly timed for overcast fall days. Check out the rest of her new record, Dreams and Daggers, out today.

Track 3: Demi Lovato, “Ruin The Friendship”

I love a pop song with a good gimmick, and Demi tends to succeed consistently on that front (“Cool for the Summer” is still a bop, guys). This slow-burning track from her just-released album Tell Me You Love Me is less bombastic than Demi’s usual fare, and it’s better off for it. Also, props to her for fanning the fan fiction flames of a Nick Jonas/Demi Lovato friendship with a wink and an in-song giggle.