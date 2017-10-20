10 Restaurant Innovations Changing The Way We Eat

New Los Angeles Chinese restaurant Kin-Chu Cafe promises delivery until 1 a.m., one of the first instances of telephone-based food ordering.

The impact: Delivery is a $43 billion business annually in the United States, and apps such as GrubHub and Postmates offer delivery from just about any restaurant.

2. Drive-through, 1948

The first In-N-Out Burger allows drivers to order through an intercom and pick up from a window—without stepping out of the car.

The impact: With up to 70% of fast-food sales coming via the drive-through lane, even higher-end chains such as Starbucks and Chipotle have been forced to embrace the system.

3. Credit card, 1950

Diners Club becomes the first multipurpose charge card, eliminating the need for cash or a house account at upscale restaurants.

The impact: Bill-paying tech continues to evolve, with restaurateurs embracing startups that offer prepaid ticketing (Tock) or eliminate the check drop and replace it with pay-by-phone (Resy).

4. The McDonald’s system, 1955

After Ray Kroc opens the first McDonald’s franchise in Des Plaines, Illinois, he institutes consistent prep methods and sets up a supply chain to ensure uniform quality while expanding rapidly.