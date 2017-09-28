Amazon’s Alexa Is A Real Smart Home Platform Now

Alongside all the new Echo devices Amazon announced on Wednesday, the company also revealed a subtle but significant shift in its smart-home strategy.

Alexa is no longer just a layer of voice controls that supplements other smart home systems such as Samsung SmartThings, Alphabet’s Nest, Philips Hue, and Lowe’s Iris. Instead, it’s becoming a full-blown smart-home platform, replacing many of the functions that those other systems provide.

The implication is that Amazon doesn’t want to play a supporting role in smart homes anymore. Instead, it wants a hand in every interaction, even if voice isn’t always involved.

Alexa’s New Smart Home Skills

Part of Amazon’s shift comes from the tools it’s now offering to device makers. In a press release, Amazon describes a new version of its Alexa Smart Home API as “the largest improvement … since it was launched in April 2016.”

The most notable change is support for routines that trigger several actions at once. This allows a user to say “Alexa, goodnight,” and have the system lock the doors, turn off the lights, and lower the thermostat. Alexa will also provide more feedback on device state, so users can check on the thermostat temperature or ask if any lights are on. Meanwhile, the Alexa app will serve as a central dashboard, where users can monitor and control their devices.

These are not new concepts for smart-home systems, and they’re not even new to Alexa. Samsung’s SmartThings platform, for instance, already supports multi-device routines that users can trigger through Alexa voice commands, as does Wink. But that’s the point: Instead of leaning on those companies for home automation, Amazon now wants to handle the automation itself.

A Big Bet On Protocols

Still, Amazon can’t fully replace other smart-home hubs without offering one of its own. To that end, the company announced a new connected speaker called the Echo Plus. It has the same design as the original Echo, but adds a ZigBee radio inside.