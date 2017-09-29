Why Puerto Rico Is Not Trump’s Katrina

Hurricane Maria’s destruction of Puerto Rico on September 20 was an entirely predictable crisis. For a week, meteorologists charted the path of Maria as it moved through the northeastern Caribbean and devastated Dominica before smashing into Puerto Rico, which had been hit hard by Hurricane Irma two weeks before.

There are moments when it feels as if advanced global technology – smartphones with cameras, social media networks that transcend borders – developed just in time to render us helpless voyeurs to the world’s demise. As the hurricane hit, Facebook and Twitter filled with warnings from Puerto Rican officials telling residents to evacuate or die, videos of palm trees snapping and homes collapsing — and then an agonizing drop in live reports as the island’s power grid and many transmission lines were destroyed. More anguish followed: Puerto Ricans on the US mainland wondered if their loved ones were alive, and the major of San Juan wept as she declared a humanitarian crisis amidst “apocalyptic” conditions. US politicians ranging from Hillary Clinton to John McCain urged the federal government to send aid, while Puerto Rican celebrities like Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez pledged money and asked for help.

As this disaster played out on US soil, President Trump said nothing. When he finally tweeted on September 25, it was seemingly to cast blame: “Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble,” he tweeted, adding that “Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with.”

That is what Donald Trump thought was sad about Puerto Rico – not the hospitals in rubble and the patients near death, not the shortage of food and water, not the millions of American citizens who lost their jobs and homes. Wall Street, not Puerto Ricans, won his pity. As president, he put this philosophy into practice, initially refusing to waive the Jones Act and allow supplies to be shipped to Puerto Rico unimpeded . The Act was finally lifted on September 28. His rationale for the delay? “We have a lot of shippers and a lot of people that work in the shipping industry that don’t want the Jones Act lifted,” he explained. Heaven forbid millions of desperate US citizens disturb them.

Much as Hurricane Maria was a predictable catastrophe, so is Trump’s cruel reaction. It is what one would expect from a narcissist unable to detach an external crisis from his own reputation. Much as Trump invents fake threats – voter fraud, soaring crime, “The Bowling Green Massacre” – he denies real crises, often while fabricating fake triumphs. Even when dealing with a disaster that is, for once, not caused by him, Trump cannot fathom the suffering others experience as anything other than a potential blight on his image and it appears that he attempts to remove that suffering from public view. On September 27, the White House announced that all US lawmakers would be prohibited from visiting the island – thereby reducing oversight and official complaints about the botched recovery.

Under Trump logic, if Puerto Rico is somehow to blame for getting damaged by a hurricane – as he implied on Twitter – then Trump is not at fault. But if Trump, as president, must grudgingly acknowledge the aftermath, then that aftermath must be presented as a success. On the same day Trump castigated the island for its debt crisis, he tweeted, “Food, water, and medical are top priorities – and doing well” – despite considerable evidence to the contrary. It took a week of public outcry for supplies to be sent. Trump’s alternative facts are not merely annoying: they kill.