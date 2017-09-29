Bullsh*t-Free Eggs And A Stranger Things Rom-Com: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Upon momentary reflection, this week’s collection of Top 5 honorees spans a pretty eclectic, and perhaps unlikely, range of advertised products. A cooler brand, a streaming service, Lifetime movies (!), eggs, and bleach. But each utilizes a unique storytelling strategy for its individual market category, sure, but also for ads in general. Each appears to know exactly who their brand is, who its audience is, and how to speak to them. Which, y’know, is a pretty decent place to start. Onward!

Clorox “Clean Matters”

What: A new ad for Clorox cleaning products that focuses on the reasons for using it over the product.

Who: Clorox, FCB San Francisco

Why we care: No one ever confused bleach or any cleaning product with emotional storytelling, but here the brand pulls it off by stylishly focusing on the all the reasons we clean, and the moments behind them, over direct product benefit. Simply, the brand here shows heart and it works.

Vital Farms “Bullsh*t Free Eggs”

What: A Vital Farms ad that points out the finer differences between cage-free and pasture-raised eggs.

Who: Vital Farms, Preacher

Why we care: Stuart Dill makes Vital Farms look as idyllic a rural setting as anything Norman Rockwell ever came up with, all while framing the debate with a down-to-earth approach, pitting straight talk against Big Eggs. Happy hens, people!