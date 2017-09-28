advertisement
  1:52 pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces she has breast cancer–and uses the moment to push for universal healthcare

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]

National treasure and gazillion-time Emmy award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus has just revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She made the announcement on Twitter, but quickly directed the conversation to how many people are unable to afford the kind of healthcare she will be getting to treat her illness. Julia Louis-Dreyfus: as selfless as she is hilarious. Read her full message below.

