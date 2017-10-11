How Apple, Facebook, Amazon, And Google Use AI To Best Each Other

Think about the hottest, most competitive sectors that the big tech companies are all chasing in some fashion: Home automation. Autonomous driving. Augmented reality. The thread that runs through each of these business opportunities? Artificial intelligence.

As we explore in our companion piece about AI as a service, the tech giants who have a cloud computing business are adding AI services on top in an effort to differentiate their offerings. But they’re saving the best stuff for themselves, using artificial intelligence as a strategic weapon to help achieve their outsize ambitions.

Apple has been the least vocal of the big tech companies in explaining how it thinks about and uses AI, but critics have interpreted the company’s silence as evidence of it being “behind” rivals such as Amazon and Google. As a result, Apple executives have lately been more willing to discuss AI, both to reassure early adopters and recruit talent. “Siri isn’t just a voice assistant,” said Craig Federighi, SVP of software engineering, during Apple’s June 2017 developer event. “With Siri intelligence, it understands context. It understands your interests. It understands how you use your device. It understands what you want next.” Although tech cognoscenti will also dismiss Siri as less advanced than rival voice assistants, it has several hundred million users and has done more to popularize AI in consumer tech than arguably anything else.

Apple’s approach to AI can best be seen in the new chip in the iPhone 8s and iPhone X, the A11 Bionic. The A11 includes machine-learning frameworks that allow developers to incorporate AI functions into their apps and have them processed quickly using only the device’s computing power. The AI isn’t the top note but it’s there behind the scenes to make apps better and strengthen users’ connection to iPhone.

Related: How To Stop Worrying And Love The Great AI War of 2018

Similarly, Apple’s forthcoming iPhone X and HomePod, its new smart speaker, also rely on what should be thought of AI features yet they aren’t marketed as such. The new iPhone’s FaceID is a paradigmatic AI function (In 2016, Apple acquired a facial-recognition software startup called Emotient for a rumored $100 million), and HomePod purports to be able to adapt its settings based on a room’s acoustics and where it’s placed. That, too, is machine learning in a strict constructionist definition of the phrase.

As AI becomes more a part of everyone’s lives, Apple’s vociferous defense of user privacy will likely only resonate more with users.