Carnival’s New Wearable Makes Big Ships Feel Smaller

This month, the 141,000-ton Regal Princess will push out to sea after a nine-figure revamp of mind-boggling scale. Passengers won’t be greeted by new restaurants, swimming pools, or onboard activities, but will instead step into a future augured by the likes of Netflix and Uber, where nearly everything is on demand and personally tailored. An ambitious new customization platform has been woven into the ship’s 19 passenger decks: some 7,000 onboard sensors and 4,000 “guest portals” (door-access panels and touch-screen TVs), all of them connected by 75 miles of internal cabling. As the Carnival-owned ship cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Grand Turk, its 3,500 passengers will have the option of carrying a quarter-size device, called the Ocean Medallion, which can be slipped into a pocket or worn on the wrist and is synced with a companion app.

The platform will provide a new level of service for passengers; the onboard sensors record their tastes and respond to their movements, and the app guides them around the ship and toward activities aligned with their preferences. Carnival plans to roll out the platform to another seven ships by January 2019. Eventually, the Ocean Medallion could be opening doors, ordering drinks, and scheduling activities for passengers on all 102 of Carnival’s vessels across 10 cruise lines, from the mass-market Princess ships to the legendary ocean liners of Cunard.

The Ocean Medallion is Carnival’s attempt to address a problem that’s become increasingly vexing to the $35.5 billion cruise industry. Driven by economics, ships have exploded in size: In 1996, Carnival Destiny was the world’s largest cruise ship, carrying 2,600 passengers. Today, Royal Caribbean’s MS Harmony of the Seas carries up to 6,780 passengers and 2,300 crew. Larger ships expend less fuel per passenger; the money saved can then go to adding more amenities—which, in turn, are geared to attracting as many types of people as possible. Today on a typical ship you can do practically anything—from attending violin concertos to bungee jumping. And that’s just onboard. Most of a cruise is spent in port, where each day there are dozens of experiences available. This avalanche of choice can bury a passenger. It has also made personalized service harder to deliver. “People might be so overwhelmed that they don’t want to take a cruise, or they might not understand what a cruise is,” says Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises, the first Carnival brand to adopt the Ocean Medallion platform.

For John Padgett, Carnival’s chief experience and innovation officer, the project is the culmination of a decade spent thinking about the divide between mass appeal and exclusivity in travel. “It galled me that in the vacation industry, people call it innovation when they do something special for one tiny group,” he says. “Our goal is to democratize the elite vacation.” Before landing at Carnival, Padgett spent 20 years at Disney, where his last big project was the Disney MagicBand and MyMagic+, a six-year, $1 billion innovation that replaced tickets, money, and lines for rides at Walt Disney World with a wearable wristband and an app.

The Regal Princess intends to do all that and more: Thanks to the ship’s sensors, anything a passenger wants can be delivered on demand. If she opens up her app and orders suntan lotion and a mai tai, a server will find her. What’s more, each interaction with the app will be crunched three times a second by a bundle of 100 algorithms, designed to predict what she might want next. (All Ocean Medallion data is encrypted and isn’t stored in the Medallion. Guests can opt out, but will not receive the new tailored services.) By bringing the kind of anticipatory intelligence that Netflix and Amazon offer customers to a real-world environment, Padgett and his experience team are attempting to transform the cruise industry.

Padgett, who has an aw-shucks grin, neatly parted hair, and a hard-charging confidence, grew up in Seaford, Virginia, near the naval shipyards. Most of his neighbors built aircraft carriers and submarines. “Early on, I learned that building big things wasn’t scary,” he says.

Padgett’s work with Carnival began with a mandate from CEO Arnold Donald, who wanted to find a way to tailor his company’s cruises to offer travelers more authentic and personalized experiences. When Padgett started, he promised Donald a presentation that would change the company. He soon delivered a full-blown simulacrum of a cruise ship, jammed into a nondescript building once occupied by the Miami Herald, where the platform is being built and tested. This “experience center” includes a full-size guest room, a casino, a bar, even a mundane, suburban living room—a nod to the passenger’s home—where the cruise-booking process begins. Just behind the walls, cheek by jowl, sit hundreds of coders and designers.