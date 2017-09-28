Now advertisers can use 3D augmented reality in Snapchat

Earlier this month, Snapchat announced a new feature that lets users place 3D versions of their Bitmoji avatars into snaps. Essentially it places an animation of the users into the pictures using augmented reality. Now advertisers are being added to the mix , because of course they are.

The new feature, called 3D world lenses, also allows advertisers to make lenses where users can place 3D objects in their snaps. One example Snap showed off today in an announcement is a 3D cartoon of a Budweiser beer seller just hanging out on a city street. Another is of a space ship from Blade Runner just flying around your front yard.

What a wonderful futuristic world we live in now! Advertisers not only serve us ads on all of our screens but now they are embedded into the very pictures we take. You can read more about the new 3D world lenses here.CGW