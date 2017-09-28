Google hits back at Alexa with hands-free Android TV voice controls

As promised way back in January, Google Assistant has arrived on Android TV devices, starting with Nvidia Shield TV. The $200 streaming box now supports hands-free voice commands through its game controller, which has a microphone built in. By saying “OK Google,” users can launch videos from Netflix and YouTube; play music from several sources including Spotify; ask for information from the web; and control smart home devices. (To that end, Nvidia will soon sell a $40 USB dongle that turns the Shield into a smart home hub.) Google says Sony Bravia TVs will get Google Assistant in the “coming months.”