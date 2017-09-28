The Question Isn’t If Facebook Can Fix Its Problems—It’s How Much It Wants To

Facebook is in a quagmire that only it can solve. Every day, new information comes to light about ways foreign entities used its ad platform, and others, to create tailored, targeted campaigns with the seeming intent of swaying elections. Facebook, for its part, says it is looking into it and, until earlier this year at least, had no idea this sort of thing was happening.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company’s now working hard on the problem, fighting misinformation in German elections and cooperating with government investigators. It’s set to appear in front of Congressional investigators on Nov. 1. In a Facebook post this week he also recanted for his ridiculing last year of the idea that “fake news” can influence elections.

In the uproar, there is also a sense that there’s only so much Facebook can do. With the digital advertising genie out of the bottle, policing a giant system of algorithmically-sent content for nefarious intent is ultimately impossible. The idea is that, given technical limitations, no guidelines, no rules, and no regulations–a possibility currently being drafted in Congress–would really be able to stem the spread of fake news and inflammatory advertising. Last week, when Zuckerberg described how Facebook would commit itself to the task of “catching” the “bad” stuff, he added a caveat: “I’m not going sit here and tell you that we’re going to catch all bad content in our system.”

But amid the controversies and the angry demands of lawmakers and the press, perhaps we aren’t asking the right questions. As an ad tech veteran explained it to me recently: The issue isn’t can Facebook control the content on its platform–it’s, why would it? What would motivate it to really change a formula that up until now has been good for its $27 billion business?

Facebook’s entire business model is predicated on users sharing things and engaging with ads. More than 1 billion people take to the platform and share their thoughts and links every day. What works best are posts that are sensational, even inflammatory. And despite its work with some of the biggest companies in the world, some of Facebook’s most important customers are the millions of small advertisers who spend anything from $1,000 to $10,000 to publish targeted advertising.

Other big self-serve targeted programmatic ad platforms like Google and Twitter also rely precisely on these small-to-medium size advertisers to rake in the big ad dollars—and they too have their own soul searching (and congressional hearings) to do around Russian misinformation campaigns in 2016. The digital political ad business is particularly hot; one estimate says that digital advertisers received $1.4 billion during the 2016 election.

The idea that the problems are going to be the unfortunate side effects of this giant sprawling system–a system that currently falls outside the U.S. laws governing the rest of advertising–mirrors Mark Zuckerberg’s longstanding argument about his company, an idea itself mirrored across Silicon Valley, from the venture capitalists to the Ubers: Facebook is simply a platform. This idea handily suggests that a company like Facebook should not be seen as, say, one of the world’s largest media companies, a new kind of public utility, or even as an advertiser. A “platform” is handy: It doesn’t bear some of the limitations of those other entities, but it also honors openness and the freedom of speech (even though speech on Facebook is not protected by the U.S. First Amendment).