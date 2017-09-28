Royal Caribbean just sent an entire cruise liner filled with goods to Puerto Rico

Royal Caribbean has canceled a cruise due to weather, specifically Hurricane Maria. The cruise line decided to cancel a commercial cruise, and instead packed up its massive 3,114-passenger ship and set sail on a humanitarian mission bringing supplies to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The boat will make stops in San Juan, St. Croix, and St. Thomas, delivering supplies like batteries, water, food, and medical supplies. The cruise ship is also expected to pick up some 3,000 evacuees , focusing on those who are in most desperate need of leaving the three islands after Hurricane Maria devastated the region, spokesman Owen Torres told the Miami Herald. The evacuees will be delivered to Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 3.

This isn’t Royal Caribbean’s first rescue mission; the cruise line sent two ships to St. Thomas and St. Maarten following the passage of Hurricane Irma earlier this month, evacuating 1,700 people from the islands. In addition to their work on the ground (or water, rather), Royal Caribbean has committed to matching donations up to $1 million to aid Hurricane Relief efforts. Donate here. Cynics may call this a PR stunt, but frankly this is the kind of PR stunt we can get behind.ML