Zuck shoots back after Trump accused Facebook of always being against him

On Wednesday Trump fired off a tweet accusing the social network of being “anti-Trump.”

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Having none of that, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg took to his personal Facebook page to say that Facebook, the company, isn’t for or against anyone. Zuck wrote: “Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don’t like. That’s what running a platform for all ideas looks like.”

Agree? Disagree? Fight it out on Facebook.

MG