  7:59 am

Zuck shoots back after Trump accused Facebook of always being against him

On Wednesday Trump fired off a tweet accusing the social network of being “anti-Trump.”

Having none of that, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg took to his personal Facebook page to  say that Facebook, the company, isn’t for or against anyone. Zuck wrote: “Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don’t like. That’s what running a platform for all ideas looks like.”

Agree? Disagree? Fight it out on Facebook.

