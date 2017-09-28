Roku values itself at $1.3 billion for tomorrow’s IPO

The streaming device company Roku–makers of a set-top box that competes with the likes of Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV–has announced it plans to sell $219 million worth of shares at $14 each tomorrow during its IPO, CNN reports. That values Roku at $1.3 billion. As of June 30, the company said it had 15.1 million active accounts and generated $398.6 million in revenue in fiscal 2016. In the first six months of this year, Roku says its users streamed more than 6.7 billion hours of content through its devices–a 62% increase over the same period in 2016.MG