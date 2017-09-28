Facebook wants to turn users into blood donors in India

The company is launching a feature in its app in India that will allow people to easily sign up to become a blood donor, the company has announced. India, like many countries, often has a shortage of certain types of blood that are needed in medical emergencies. Facebook is hoping to use its power to increase awareness of that fact and make it easy for users to find local blood banks and sign up to be a donor. Starting on October 1–India’s National Blood Donor Day–Facebook will show users a message encouraging them to sign up. Then in the following weeks, Facebook will allow individuals or organizations that are in need of blood to create a special type of post asking for donors. Facebook says the person or group who needs the blood won’t be able to see any information about a matching donor unless the donor explicitly provides it when replying.MG