- 5:39 am
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died
Hefner passed away at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on September 27, the Washington Post reports. He was 91. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Hefner founded Playboy, one of the most iconic (and contentious) magazines in publishing history, in 1953. His survivors include his wife, daughter, and three sons.
