Estée Lauder’s new shareholder report actually includes shoppable pictures

The annual reports released by public corporations to their shareholders are known for being among the driest and dullest documents known to humanity. They’re usually full of tiny print, never-ending financial statements, and inscrutable charts. But Estée Lauder just released its 2017 report and it is a thing of beauty.

The digital document features plenty of shoppable content. As you scan through details about various brands that are part of the conglomerate–Clinique, Origins, or Aveda, for instance–you can click on pictures of best-selling products and buy them on the spot.

Instead of boring repetitive statements from the top dogs at the company, Estée Lauder’s executive chairman and president talk directly to the reader in a video. And instead of describing the impact that the company is having on the millennial consumer, there’s a mini-film capturing this shopper’s journey from discovery to purchase.

It’s proof that innovative companies are thinking way beyond brick-and-mortar or even web experiences. They’re making it possible to shop anywhere. Literally.ES