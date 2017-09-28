- 10:49 am
Men are utterly clueless about what to wear, new study finds
Today, we published a story about how Perry Ellis is launching a new virtual personal stylist, powered by Amazon Alexa. The company came up with the idea for the technology after conducting research about men’s dressing habits, interviewing more than a thousand men between the ages of 18 and 54. The results show that most men find the act of getting dressed mind-bogglingly confusing.
Here are some snippets of their findings.
- 81% of men report having trouble getting dressed for an occasion.
- 73% admit to having arrived at an event feeling inappropriately dressed.
- 33% of men have skipped an event because they didn’t have the right outfit.
- The most anxiety-inducing events to dress for: Job interview, weddings, and dates. But 48% also confused about what to wear to a funeral and 38% don’t have a clue about what to wear to jury duty.