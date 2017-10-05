Zunum, Backed By JetBlue And Boeing, Plans To Deliver Hybrid-Electric Planes In 2022

Airline passengers around the world could begin flying on hybrid or even electric aircraft in 2022, soaring high in the sky on thousands of short-haul regional routes that aren’t currently economically feasible with traditional planes, and saving time while they do it.

Today, Zunum Aero, a Seattle-based startup backed by Boeing and JetBlue Technology Ventures, announced plans for its first hybrid-electric plane, a 12-seater capable of flying up to 700 miles at a competitive price of about 8 cents per seat mile, or $250 an hour. The company hopes it can disrupt the regional airline industry, which it says is worth $1 trillion worldwide.

Zunum emerged from stealth last April, promising hybrid or electric air travel on planes with between 10 and 50 seats by the early 2020s. Now, the company–which has also opened offices in Chicago as a way to bring on new talent–says it will start with the 12-seater, a plane that could be reconfigured with six seats as a business jet, or with nine business-class seats.

It hopes to producer bigger planes that can fly up to 1,000 miles down the line.

The company says its planes, which are designed to last at least 30 years, are future-proofed, capable of incorporating improved battery and propulsion technology without needing any of the updates to external flight surfaces that would require new regulatory certifications and substantial delays in resuming operations.

Those improvements may well be able to reduce the seat-mile cost of flying Zunum’s planes as power production becomes more efficient. In addition, the planes are being designed with aerodynamics that are meant to be at least 5 to 10 years ahead of what will be needed in 2022. Zunum plans to begin flight tests in 2019.

Beyond promoting the idea of hybrid or electric travel, the company believes the key to unlocking the potential of the short-haul aviation sector lies in the nation’s 5,000 regional airports, and thousands more such facilities around the world. These underutilized airstrips could do a better job than the 136 U.S. hub airports that currently serve the vast majority of commercial air traffic to get millions of passengers closer to their destinations.