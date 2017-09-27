This actress tweeted a powerful message about her supposed “wardrobe malfunction”

You might recognize Natalie Morales from her roles on shows like Parks and Recreation or The Grinder, or the new film, Battle of the Sexes, starring Emma Stone and Steve Carrell. It was while the actress was attending a red carpet event for the premiere of the latter last week, that something unfortunate happened. A photographer snapped–and sold–a picture of Morales’ high slit dress from an abundantly revealing angle. The photo later surfaced online, under the guise of a “wardrobe malfunction.” In a thread of tweets, though, and eventually one long missive, Morales sent a message to the photographer–and those clamoring for such photos–that she will refuses to be shamed by this incident.