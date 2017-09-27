Nothing’s What it Seems in the Freaky Trailer for “Annihilation,” with Natalie Portman

Who: Ex Machina helmer Alex Garland, and stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Lee, and Gina Rodriguez.

Why we care: The 2015 film, Ex Machina, was a smart, sleek techno-romp, that ended up nominated for a pair of Oscars–one of which it won. Writer/director Garland’s follow-up to that flick looks like it will go down the same cerebral sci-fi rabbit hole, although it’s hard to tell to what end from this first teaser. From a description of the book it’s based on, Annihilation is about a terrain-mapping mission to the dread Area X gone horribly wrong. The trailer features Natalie Portman, who plays the biologist narrator, having some strange encounters that mess with her head. It’s a wicked first taste of what could end up being the sci-fi event of 2018.

JB