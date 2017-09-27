advertisement
Nothing’s What It Seems In The Freaky Trailer For “Annihilation,” With Natalie Portman

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

What: The first teaser for sci-fi thriller Annihilation, which is due in theaters next February.

Who: Ex Machina helmer Alex Garland and stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Lee, and Gina Rodriguez.

Why we care: The 2015 film Ex Machina was a smart, sleek techno-romp that ended up nominated for a pair of Oscars–one of which it won. Writer/director Garland’s follow-up to that flick looks like it will go down the same cerebral sci-fi rabbit hole, although it’s hard to tell to what end from this first teaser. From a description of the book it’s based on, Annihilation is about a terrain-mapping mission to the dread Area X gone horribly wrong. The trailer features Portman, who plays the biologist narrator, having some strange encounters that mess with her head. It’s a wicked first taste of what could end up being the sci-fi event of 2018.

