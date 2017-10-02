This Chatbot Makes It Easy To Document Your Interactions With The Police

For every video of police violence that’s shared on social media, there are many thousands of people who have negative interactions with police and never report it. A new chatbot called Raheem aims to give more visibility to interactions between civilians and police: In less than five minutes, someone can anonymously report their experience with police–good or bad–using the chatbot, which adds it to a public dashboard of police performance.

Founder Brandon Anderson lost his partner to police violence during a routine traffic stop a decade ago. When Eric Garner was killed in 2014 by a police officer who put him in a chokehold during his arrest, Anderson became more active in organizing around the issue.

“I’d been a community organizer for about 10 years, and after watching Eric Garner being strangled on live video–and the only person who went to jail was the person that recorded it–it sort of reinvigorated a sense of purpose in this work for me,” he says. He took time off from Georgetown University to volunteer in Ferguson, where he began to think about how to solve the problem of getting city officials to listen to a community.

“The long and short of it is, we don’t actually know how people are experiencing police,” Anderson says. Community members told him that they wouldn’t report a negative interaction with police if it wasn’t “that bad.” One woman told him that she had been searched by an officer who felt her body in inappropriate ways, without cause, but because she wasn’t raped, she didn’t feel like she should make a report.

In many communities, making a complaint about the police requires physically going to a police station during business hours, which serves as another deterrent. Forms for making complaints online are often hard to find and use. A Department of Justice report estimated that of the 6.5 million Americans who had negative interactions with police in 2011, the vast majority–93%–didn’t report what happened.

Even if someone does make a complaint, the police process of analyzing it is slow and opaque. “Oftentimes, it’s taking 12, to 18, to 20 months to hear back,” says Anderson. “The community, that entire time, knows nothing about how that person experienced police. They know nothing about how those experiences have shaped that community.”

The new chatbot, by contrast, is meant to be transparent. After someone answers a short series of questions–via Facebook Messenger, to make it easier to access than downloading yet another app–Raheem (Arabic for compassion, which the company says it what we need to build communities free of police violence) helps them decide if they want to make a formal complaint, and then adds the data to a dashboard. The dashboard, which is still in development, should be public within a couple of months. Anyone anywhere can use it, and as it aggregates data, communities will be able to see each incident mapped out over neighborhoods. And if a city government wants to reform its policing, Raheem can also provide it with custom data. It is currently in talks with several cities.