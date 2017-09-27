Amazon will launch a new $70 Fire TV with 4K video

Amazon announced a new version of its Fire TV streaming device, which it says now supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR (high dynamic range) video. The device itself is just a small square that plugs into the TV via USB. It’s then controlled with a new Alexa Voice Remote.

With the natural language Alexa assistant baked into the remote, users can tell Fire TV to pause, fast-forward, or rewind the video. Say “find dramas” and Fire TV will search for dramas among content from Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, Amazon Video, and others. As for audio, the new Fire TV supports Dolby for the first time.

The device will go on sale October 25 for $69.99, Amazon says.

(See here for more of the new products Amazon announced today.)MS