Amazon gives Alexa some cool new smart home tricks

Amazon says Alexa smart homes can perform a set of prescribed actions responding to single commands from users. So a voice command from the user saying “good morning” might trigger a number of actions from Echo, like opening the blinds and reading the weather.

Amazon says the Alexa assistant allows users to group clusters of smart home devices and associates them with specific rooms. So you no longer have to say “turn on the ceiling fan in the den.” If you are talking to an Echo in the den, you say only “turn on the ceiling fan.”

Users can now ask for the state of specific devices like door locks (“locked or unlocked?”), then change the state if needed.MS