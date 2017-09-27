Ryan Reynolds Joins The Fight For Children’s Health In New SickKids Ad

What: Ryan Reynolds stars in the first ad for SickKids Foundation’s newest fundraising campaign.

Who: SickKids Foundation, Cossette

Why we care: Launched late last year, the SickKids Foundation “VS” campaign has arguably been the most intense, best crafted, most successful hospital ad campaign ever made. Now SickKids is aiming even higher, with what it says will be “the largest health care fundraising campaign in Canadian history” launching this fall.

According to the foundation, Reynolds came to Toronto on his own initiative and starred in the video because he wants to help build awareness for #SickKidsVS and children’s health.

Reynolds told CTV he was inspired after getting to know several kids battling cancer through Deadpool, in which his character initially faces the disease. Last year he dedicated his Critics’ Choice Awards to two kids, Grace Bowen and Conor McGrath, both who have since passed away.

Bowen actually starred in one of the campaign’s first ads last year.