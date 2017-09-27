Amazon announces a new $99 Echo speaker with better sound

Amazon today announced a new Echo with improved audio quality, thanks to a better woofer and a dedicated tweeter. Amazon is obviously responding to Apple’s HomePod device, which has better sound than the first Echo. The new Echo also includes a new microphone array to hear users’ voices better in the room.

The device, which comes in six different colors, is available today for $99; if you buy three of the devices for multi-room audio, you get a $50 discount.MS