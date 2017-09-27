Amazon announces a new $99 Echo speaker with better sound

Amazon today announced a new Echo with improved audio quality, thanks to a better woofer and a dedicated tweeter, and support for Dolby sound. Amazon is obviously responding to Apple’s HomePod device, which has better sound than the first Echo. The new device also supports multi-room audio (like the HomePod); in fact Amazon is offering a $50 price break to people who buy three of the new devices. The new Echo also includes a new microphone array to hear users’ voices better in the room, Amazon says.

The new Echo is smaller than the original Echo, and comes in a number of finishes including charcoal, sandstone, silver, oak, walnut, and heather gray. Single devices sell for $99 starting today.MS