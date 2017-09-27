BMW will add Amazon’s Alexa into new cars in 2018

BMW has decided to adopt Alexa as the voice assistant in BMW cars and selected Mini cars starting in 2018. So drivers will be able to drive and talk to Alexa, getting answers in spoken form from the assistant. But Alexa will also deliver graphics like weather into the head unit display in the car, said Amazon’s Thom Brenner (above) at Amazon’s press event here in Seattle.

Drivers will be able to do other things like open their garage door and order pizza using voice commands in the car, BMW said. (See here for more of the new products Amazon announced today.)MS