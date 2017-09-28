- 10:01 am
Rihanna is using her star power to keep Puerto Rico’s plight in the spotlight
Rihanna may be in the middle of launching her Fenty Beauty business, but the singer-turned-mogul still has time to do her part to help Puerto Rico as it struggles in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Rihanna has been using her star power to keep Puerto Rico’s plight in the spotlight, regularly sending tweets out to her 79 million Twitter followers—and tagging President Donald Trump. It seems the Barbadian singer is hopeful that Trump will step up if a mega-star asks him to act on behalf of the 3.5 million American citizens who are suffering in Puerto Rico right now.
Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!
Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017
Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! #CaribbeanGirl #OneLove https://t.co/vTeuPwOvEV
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017
— @realDonaldTrump —-> https://t.co/fE1Rd3bMDp
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2017
Sending my love and prayers to everyone affected!!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 21, 2017
There is much suffering yet to come-lost buildings, lost jobs, lost hope!!!
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 21, 2017
Want to help Puerto Rico? Here are 10 things you can do.ML