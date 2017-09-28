Rihanna is using her star power to keep Puerto Rico’s plight in the spotlight

Rihanna may be in the middle of launching her Fenty Beauty business, but the singer-turned-mogul still has time to do her part to help Puerto Rico as it struggles in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Rihanna has been using her star power to keep Puerto Rico’s plight in the spotlight, regularly sending tweets out to her 79 million Twitter followers—and tagging President Donald Trump. It seems the Barbadian singer is hopeful that Trump will step up if a mega-star asks him to act on behalf of the 3.5 million American citizens who are suffering in Puerto Rico right now.