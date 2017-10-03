How To Stand Out In The Attention Economy

This is the modern media scape: An adrenaline-fueled, dopamine-engineered, titillating, exhilarating, unending plea for your ears, eyes, and mind. The channels are phone and screen, earbud and headset, social and search. The pace is relentless, and exhausting. Yet. We. Just. Cant. Stop.

In today’s Attention Economy, any brand or business that wants to establish or maintain its relevance needs to grapple with these realities. Donald Trump has risen to the most powerful position in the world by deftly exploiting attention—indeed, he may be the most deft practitioner in the modern era. His any-hour-of-the-day tweets and off-the-cuff comments are too provocative to ignore. Just ask anyone at CNN.

The news cycle has become like a whiplash ride at an amusement park: Charlottesville, North Korea, hurricanes, earthquakes, NFL anthem controversies. It’s loud, and fast-paced, and a little scary. Was it ever different? Of course it was. When my kids ask me to show them what they call “classic movies” (basically anything that wasn’t shot in HD), they can’t believe how sedate the plotting is. I remind them that people actually used to wait until the evening news at 6 p.m., or even 11 p.m., to find out what happened that day. Now it is all instantaneous, a whirring, blurring swirl of information.

None of this is going away anytime soon. And we all have to react accordingly. Perhaps that means exercising a shade more discipline in how we spend our time. Professionally, though, we need to learn how to play this game for all it’s worth. Because if we don’t, our competitors surely will.

Easy to say; hard to do. One quick example: Giphy, the insta-video resource that now has—brace yourselves—almost 300 million users a day. Yep, more than Snapchat or Twitter. Betcha didn’t see that coming. What Giphy offers, as writer Nicole Laporte explains in our new cover story, “In Six Seconds, Giphy Could Make Billions,” is a way to add emotional resonance to the often anodyne arena of messaging. It is a quintessential example of how much communications patterns are in flux, and how agile we all have to be in adapting to new formats and platforms.