These Are The Companies Doing The Most To Hire And Retain Women In Tech

Companies across industries are adding more women to their technical workforces, according to a recent report from the Anita Borg Institute . The nonprofit, aimed at recruiting, retaining, and advancing women in technology, measured representation at 22.95% in 2017, which represents a 1.21% increase over last year.

That seems pretty small, however, the 63 companies that agreed to participate by opening up data on their workforces, reported an average of about 51.9% of employees in a technical role for a combined total of over 574,000 jobs. Of those, more than 131,000 are female technologists.

Companies were ranked by seven metrics including representation of women in tech roles at entry, mid, senior, and executive levels as well as the rates of recruitment, retention, and promotion of women.

The report revealed that women took on more entry level tech roles, but they are leaving their companies at a higher rate than men (5.7% vs. 5.1%) for the second year in a row. Participating organizations promoted their female tech workers at a higher rate than their male colleagues but the report found that those promotions are primarily between entry and mid-levels, not into leadership roles.